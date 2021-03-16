Ghana must focus on industrialization to curb unemployment in Ghana - Kofi Akpaloo

Kofi Akpaloo, Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana

The founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Mr. Kofi Akpaloo, has said Ghana’s industrial sector has emerged as a significant driver of growth in recent years as the country leverages its abundant natural resources to diversify the economy and attract investment hence Ghana must focus on industrialization to curb unemployment in Ghana.

According to him, the country through this will be adding value to the products that are exported in their raw state and in the value chain.



Kofi Akpaloo said by so doing, employments can be created in the country.



He observed that it is mostly reckoned that the government, through its initiatives under the National Youth Employment Agency, Trade and NABCO, among others “indeed has added to the employment figures,” Mr. Kofi Akpaloo exclusively told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.

He said the capacity that the individuals have, and what they can do and what they do currently,” throws into that question, “whether we talking about people being under-employed or being unemployed.”



Mr. Kofi Akpaloo insisted that, “If you look at almost all of these things within the value chain, if we are adding value to all of these things, we are bound to create some more, real employments in this regard.”