Ghana must reconsider 4-year tenure - Dr. Kofi Amoah

Dr. Kofi Amoah

Ghanaian business mogul, Dr.Kofi Amoah, has opined that there needs to be a conversation on the 4 year tenure given to Governments to rule the country.

On his accord, this tenure does not allow politicians to bring out the best they can bring. He further explained that for these politicians, the pressure to retain a second term after their first, often moves them to borrow from external sources which in the end burdens the country.



In an interview with Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he expressed: “We have to also sometimes speak for our politicians. When you come into power you have four years and at the end of the four years, people will ask for accountability if you want to be re-elected.”



“With probably the absence of money in Government coffers, any party that comes to power will go for a loan for developmental projects to prove themselves”.

Dr. Amoah advised that Ghana learns from the example of countries like Malaysia and Singapore; countries that have had leaders ruling for a long time.



“When you look at Malaysia’s first president, Mahathir; he was there for 25 years so there was the consistency of programming. Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew was there for over thirty years. For China, you know there has always been consistency so we have to think about the structure of our politics. Is the four years governance benefiting us or not?”



The business mogul furthered that after over sixty years of independence, “things are not going well and it is no fault of anyone Government” but the lack of consistency in Governance.