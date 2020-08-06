Regional News

Ghana must take stock of progress - KNII

Politicians have been urged to efficiently manage resources available to them

The Kwame Nkrumah Ideological Institute (KNII) on Wednesday said the most crucial issue to acknowledge the sacrifices the national heroes and heroines in the current political dispensation is to applaud them for the socio-economic development of the country.

The institute said: “As a country we should pause and take stock of progress that has been made in major areas of development such as education, agriculture, health care, road construction and the even spread of modern amenities, income generation and in effect, job creation among others”.



Dr. Benjamin Anyagre, KNII Executive Secretary told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that, the time had come for Ghanaians to realise that the developmental needs of the nation were of much more importance than any other venture.



He observed that whilst multi-party politics was essential to governance and national building, there was the need to tone down on the divisive and highly opinionated kind of politics currently happening, which was counter-productive and slowed national growth.



Dr. Anyagre called for a strong resolve to forge ahead with a common purpose, instead of the struggle for recognition and the coveted attempt to reinvented national historical facts, “we must sing our praises without distorting other historical facts and songs”.



He described as very unfortunate, the tendency for succeeding governments to discontinue with developmental projects, which was started but not completed by their predecessors, because they rode on the ticket of another political party.

Doctor Anyagre said such bevahour had effectively slowed down or in some instances halted national growth and in effect, shoved the national cause to the background for political interest.



"A better option is to continue with your political opponent's developmental project and by way of politics, make the people know that you completed the project," he said.



Dr. Anyagre observed that this was the best way to push the national cause as one people, instead of derailing our own country in the name of multi-party politics.



He urged politicians, in the spirit of Founders Day, to realise that the true mandate of their calling was to serve the citizenry by efficiently managing the resources of the state which each individual had a stake in and also, demanded absolute accountability.



"We need to strive towards forging ahead in progress and unity, towards the growth and prosperity of our nation," Dr Anyagre said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.