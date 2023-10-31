Ghana needs John Mahama and NDC - Haruna Iddrisu

John Mahama and Haruna Idrissu

Source: GNA

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tamale South Constituency in the Northern Region, says Ghana needs a National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration led by Mr John Dramani Mahama to save Ghana from the current economic hardship.

“We need John Mahama and the NDC to save this country,” the MP and former Minority Leader in Parliament said.



He said Ghana suffered two twin evils; economic and energy crisis, and that only the NDC led by its flag bearer, Mr Mahama could salvage Ghanaians from the economic crisis inflicted on them by the New Patriotic Party’s government.



“Ghana is suffering two twin evils; an economic crisis and an energy crisis. How worse can it get in Ghana?” he questioned.



Mr Iddrisu said this when he addressed NDC supporters in the Bolgatanga Constituency after a “health walk” on major streets in the Bolgatanga Municipality of the Upper East Region organized by the Party.



The former Minority Leader said under the current “excruciating hardship and suffering” the NPP administration praised itself of performing well.



“As for the economy, anybody who understands economics as I do, I will know that former President Mahama will inherit a struggling economy which will have no fiscal space to operate.

“In fact the NPP themselves in their dealings with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), have accepted that Ghana can only borrow in 2027. So they should stop deceiving Ghanaians that they are preparing to go to the Bond Market.”



He said the national debt was at 99 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), noting that the Akufo-Addo-led administration inherited a total debt from the NDC administration under Mr Mahama at GHȻ120 billion.



“Today, it is GHȻ575billion, and yet they say they have done well. Anybody who borrows as they have borrowed could have done well. To whom much is given, much is expected,” Mr Iddrisu said.



He urged the NDC’s Parliamentary Candidates in the 15 Constituencies in the Region to ensure that they secured all seats for former President Mahama and the NDC in the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



“Upper East and Upper West Regions have never failed the NDC. It is my Region, Northern Region which wobbles. We will work at it,” the former Minority Leader said.



He served notice to the Electoral Commission that the NDC was prepared for the Commission in the 2024 elections, saying “We are demanding nothing but a free, fair, credible elections.”

Mr Isaac Adongo, the MP for the Bolgatanga Central Constituency, said Ghana was at a crossroad, and that a Mahama-led-government will be a government of solutions.



“If there is anybody with the experience, the humility and the tenacity of purpose, to deliver and solve problems to bring our country back on track, is His Excellency, John Dramani Mahama.



“Ghana is not ready to gamble with another try me and see. When they came and said they know how to manage inflation, they took us to 54 percent,” Mr Adongo said.



The Bolgatanga Central MP said the NDC would insist that the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia talks about the economy which the NPP campaigned on, instead of digitalization, “So Dr Bawumia come back to the economy so we have a conversation,”