Ghana needs a change, and the only viable option is NDC - Prince Kofi Amoabeng

Prince Kofi Amoabeng

One-time Chief Executive Officer of the defunct UT Bank, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has averred that Ghana needs a change at the topmost level of its political leadership.

He believes the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) must be removed from office and that aside the NPP, the only viable option for the country was the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Speaking in an interview on GTV (February 17) Amoabeng said despite having blood links to NPP politicians like his sister, Gifty Twum-Ampofo who is the the parliamentarian for Abuakwa North, and who he will certainly support; he was going to vote the NDC come 2024.



“If honesty was a human, there we had him. But will he still make that choice for the NPP next year?” a viewer asked through WhatsApp.



Kofi Amoabeng (Rtd) offered to answer the specific question before publicly declaring which party he would vote for and why.

“No, I won’t vote NPP, I will tell you (why). I said I won’t vote for NPP. I will vote for NDC," asked why that decision by host Kafui Dey, he responded: "We need a change, and the only viable option is NDC.”







