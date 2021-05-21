Ghana needs a lot of fixing - Atik Mohammed

PNC Member, Atik Mohammed

Atik Mohammed has added his voice to the ''fix the country'' campaign by some agitated youth of Ghana.

According to the youth, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is underperforming in his second term and so calling on him to up his performance and improve their living conditions.



Touching on the campaign during a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Atik Mohammed emphasized that, "let nobody kid himself into thinking that this country doesn't need fixing".



He stressed that, ''in fact, this country needs a lot of fixing" but, he asked, "is government making an effort towards that?"

"Maybe yes! But how would we know?'', he further questioned.



Atik Mohammed advised the Ministers and government officials to assist the President to fix the country citing the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor as one particular Minister whose work has been impressive.



"If you're a Minister and you sit in your office and all you know is to sign papers but you don't go to the field, Ghanaians might not see what you're doing. That's why I'm saying that I'm excited about what Abu is doing. He's shown that he's a young person who is enthused about his work and he's really determined to make sure that he makes a difference. And I am very happy that he's flying high the flag of the youth. He's representing the youth agenda very well and I am excited."