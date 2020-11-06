Ghana needs great minds, brave souls to fight corruption not Martin Amidu – Rashid Pelpuo

MP for Wa Central, Rashid Pelpuo

Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa Central Dr Rashid Pelpuo says he’s always thought of Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu as a Patriot of the country but his recent actions have shocked him to the marrow.

According to him, he never knew Martin Amidu is a coward who will succumb to pressure to do wrong thing in the face of his claims of standing for the truth at all times



He indicated that the show of cowardice and not bravery by Amidu is an indication that he’s not committed to the fight against corruption as professed.



Dr. Rashid Pelpuo noted that Ghana needs great minds and brave souls to fight corruption in high places.



His comments come on the back of Martin Amidu’s mention of the Airbus Scandal in his corruption risk report on the Agyapa Royalties agreement.



In the report, the Special Prosecutor made mention of John Dramani Mahama tagging him as Government official 1; a move described by Mahama as cowardice and an attempt to equate the rot in the Agyapa Royalties deal.

John Dramani Mahama has said that if Martin Amidu has any evidence on him, he should prosecute him.





I'm shocked about Martin Amidu. I truly thought he was a brave impartial patriot who will not succumb to pressure to do the wrong. I agree with @JDMahama

Ghana needs great minds and brave souls to fight corruption at high places



