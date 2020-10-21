Ghana needs more courts to expedite cases – Chief Justice

Chief Justice Kwesi Anin Yeboah

The Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Kwesi Anin Yeboah has emphasized the need for more court buildings to be constructed to ensure speedy adjudication of cases across the country.

He bemoaned the deplorable state of several court buildings, a situation he noted contributes to the delay in the trial of cases.



Speaking at the commissioning of a new court building at Jedu in the Mfantseman Municipality, His Lordship Justice Kwesi Anim Yeboah expressed hope the new building will facilitate the speedy dispensing of justice.



He advised the staff to exhibit a high level of professionalism when working to maintain the high standard of the Judicial Service, adding that they should adopt a good maintenance culture to ensure that the building last for a long time.



On his part, Deputy Central Regional Minister Hon. Thomas Yaw Adjei Baffoe said the NPP government will continue and complete all the projects initiated by the previous government.

“This new complex court was started by the NDC government 2016 and we will make sure all the projects in the Mfantseman Municipality have been completed.”



Lastly, the Paramount Chief of Mankessim Traditional Area Osagyefo Amanfo Adu also condemned the acts that always lead to court cases. He advised the public to be of good conduct to prevent them from going to court always.



“Let’s all help resolve the issues that may lead people to court here in Mfantseman Municipality. I will be happy if we don’t give the Judge who will be working in this court work to do. Let’s be law-abiding to ensure there are very few court cases.”