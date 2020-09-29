Ghana needs more enforcement of environmental laws - EPA

The EPA plans to enforce guidelines to curb air, water and noise pollution

Deputy Director, Environmental Quality Standards of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Mr Emmanuel Appoh has called for the active enforcement of environmental laws to reduce the negative impact of air pollution.

The situation of air pollution, according to him, is more serious in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA and as such the EPA together with stakeholders will begin to enforce strictly the standards and guidelines relating to the pollution of air, water, land and noise.



‘We need to enhance the enforcement of environmental laws to protect ourselves from air pollution, which is costing the nation a fortune,” Mr Appoh, said in Accra, adding, “the authorities must apply the laws fully.” he stated at a media workshop.



The participants discussed the EPA Laws and Regulations, Hazardous Waste Management, Environmental Quality Standards, Pesticides Management, Ozone and Climate Change.



Mr Appoh said the EPA would engage in effective partnership with stakeholders to make environmental protection and sustainable development commonly held values.

He said the Agency can do so by liaising and cooperating with government agencies, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and institutions to control pollution and protect the environment.



Mr Ekow Gurah-Sey, the Acting Director Legal of the EPA, said the EPA, being the lead institution in protecting Ghana’s environment, plans to amend some sections of the EPA laws and regulations to make it more effective in tackling environmental issues.



He cited for example the amendment of the Environmental Assessment Regulations of 1999 (L.I.1652) to make the offences and penalties under the rule more punitive against offenders.



He also disclosed that the Agency had already forwarded its proposed amendments to the Attorney Generals (AG’s) Office after which they would also forward the Bill to Parliament for consideration.