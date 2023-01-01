Ghana needs repentance - Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh

Source: GNA

The Reverend Canon Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, Founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, has urged Ghanaians, especially those in leadership, to forsake their “wicked” ways and fully reconnect themselves back to God.

“Ghana is in trouble because of the wickedness of its citizens and because wicked people have found themselves in high positions. From the highest to the least of us, we have all forsaken and rebelled against God and that is why we are suffering.



“The attitude of Ghana is appalling. Betrayal has become our way of life. The nation is full of jealousy and unnecessary envy and people are reaping from where they have not sown.”



The Clergyman said this whilst delivering a sermon at the 31st December All-night service in Accra.



He quoted Isaiah 1:2-3 saying, “Listen, O heavens! Pay attention, earth! This is what the Lord says: ‘The children I raised and cared for have rebelled against me. Even an ox knows its owner, and a donkey recognises its master’s care— but Israel doesn’t know its master. My people don’t recognise my care for them.’”



Rev Dr Tetteh bemoaned the heightened level of corruption in various sectors of Ghana’s economy.



“Today, people are into politics for their selfish interest. A lot of people have found themselves in Journalism because they want to make money. Some lecturers sleep with female students to award them marks; people are into the legal profession because they want to steal and unfortunately, judges cannot even be exempted,” he said.

The renowned Evangelist cautioned some members of the Clergy over their allegiance to political parties and keeping mute over corrupt acts being perpetrated by politicians.



“In recent times, for a Pastor, to be called to certain meetings, he has to be politically aligned. If you want to be a recognised Pastor, then you have to speak for the Government of the day or a political party.



“We know the truth but we cannot speak the truth. Shame on our Pastors, shame on the Clergy, shame on my colleagues. We have all missed it.”



He said “if Ghanaians forsake their wicked ways”, God would intervene in the affairs of the nation and turn their fortunes around for good.



The Man of God advised those in authority not to use their privileged positions to victimise others, adding that, all positions were transient and would come to an end one day.



