Ghana partners University of Queensland to increase collaboration

Ghana’s high commissioner to Australia , Vice chancellor for university of Queensland

Source: Ob Abenser, Contributor

The High Commissioner of Ghana to Australia, H.E Dr. Joseph Agoe held talks with the Pro Vice Chancellor for Global Engagements and Entrepreneurship, Dr. Jessica Gallagher and her team at the University of Queensland on monday 8 March 2021, in Brisbane.

The discussions focused on the existing collaboration between Ghana and the University over the last five(5) years and how to intensify the partnership.



The Pro Vice Chancellor indicated that more than sixty (60) Ghanaians have undertaken studies and training at various levels at the University of Queensland. This includes capacity building in Local Economic and Social Development in Extractives: Artisanal and Small-scale Mining (LESDE ASM) and Agribusiness, in partnership with the Australian Awards Scheme.



Dr. Gallagher further indicated that her university supports all forms of research collaboration.

She noted that the onset of Covid-19 has brought about some innovations in training She noted that many lessons have been learnt and capabilities have equally increased. As a result, more people could benefit from virtual training as the cost per person is much less compared to in person training.



