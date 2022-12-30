Ghana police deploy officers with K9 dogs to ensure security, safety

Some police officers with their K9 dogs

Some officers of the Ghana Police Service have been deployed with their K9 dogs to ensure the security strategy for the festive season and beyond.

In a statement, the Police said this initiative is to ensure safety for all across the country.



“The K9 Unit of the Ghana Police Service has deployed its officers with their K9 dogs to ensure the security and safety of commuters on our roads, as part of our grand security strategy for this festive season and beyond, as we work toward ensuring the safety of all.”



K9, is a term used to describe canines or dogs assigned to the police unit.

K9's are trained to assist police and other law enforcement officers to among other things, search for drugs and explosives, locate missing people, find crime scene evidence, protect people, and sometimes to attack criminals who are fleeing from or attacking police officers.



