0
Menu
News

Ghana ready to host 2024 FIG working week - Abu Jinapor

Abu Jinapor Fig The working week and conference is expected to draw 2,500 surveyors from over 120 countries

Thu, 12 Jan 2023 Source: Irene Wirekoaa Osei, ISD, Contributor

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has said the government will provide the necessary support for the hosting of the 2024 International Federation of Surveyors (FIG) working week.

He gave the assurance when a delegation from the International Federation of Surveyors led by its President, Dr. Diane Dumashie called on him on Tuesday in Accra.

The working week and conference, which will take place from May 19 to 23, 2024, is expected to draw 2,500 surveyors from over 120 countries.

Abu Jinapor stated that because his Ministry recognizes land as the mother component of its activities, all organizations in the land sector are considered integral partners and that the ministry was eager to work with the Federation to address issues in the lands sector.

He noted that for the two organizations to be successful, the Ministry and the Federation must first create a framework that would serve as a guide for the partnership.

On her part, the President of FIG, Dr. Diane Dumashie shed light on the Federation and stated that they needed to work together for mutual benefit.

Also present at the brief engagement was the Deputy Minister responsible for Lands and Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio and other officials from FGI.

Source: Irene Wirekoaa Osei, ISD, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Anglican church boss slammed over 'naysayers' comment on Cathedral
NDC primaries: Atubiga fumes over GH¢500,000 filing fee
Meek Mill video: Prophet Oduro cautions Akufo-Addo
Kenyan politician mocks Ghana over Meek Mill episode
Prof Hanke pegs Ghana's inflation at 77%
Abu Jinapor replies Mahama over Akufo-Addo's Akonta Mining comment
Ghana is gradually becoming a NATO country - Alan Kyerematen
Nyaho-Tamakloe slams 'noisemaker' Kennedy Agyapong
Why Kufuor kicked against Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's Alan-Bawumia ticket proposal