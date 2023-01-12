Ghana ready to host 2024 FIG working week - Abu Jinapor

The working week and conference is expected to draw 2,500 surveyors from over 120 countries

Source: Irene Wirekoaa Osei, ISD, Contributor

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has said the government will provide the necessary support for the hosting of the 2024 International Federation of Surveyors (FIG) working week.

He gave the assurance when a delegation from the International Federation of Surveyors led by its President, Dr. Diane Dumashie called on him on Tuesday in Accra.



The working week and conference, which will take place from May 19 to 23, 2024, is expected to draw 2,500 surveyors from over 120 countries.



Abu Jinapor stated that because his Ministry recognizes land as the mother component of its activities, all organizations in the land sector are considered integral partners and that the ministry was eager to work with the Federation to address issues in the lands sector.

He noted that for the two organizations to be successful, the Ministry and the Federation must first create a framework that would serve as a guide for the partnership.



On her part, the President of FIG, Dr. Diane Dumashie shed light on the Federation and stated that they needed to work together for mutual benefit.



Also present at the brief engagement was the Deputy Minister responsible for Lands and Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio and other officials from FGI.