Ghana records 17,351 coronavirus cases with 12,994 recoveries

Ghana's total confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus has risen to 17,351.

This was announced by the president during his 13th televised address to the nation.



This means that the country has recorded 609 new cases since the last update by the Ghana Health Service.



The total number of persons who have recovered from the novel COVID-19 has also increased to 12,994.



Ghana currently has 4,345 active cases with 112 deaths.

"As of Saturday, 27 June 2020, our country has recorded 17,351 confirmed cases, with 12,994 recoveries, representing some 75% of positives. This means that, currently, we have 4,245 active cases, having conducted 294,867 tests, one of the highest on the continent.



"30 persons are severely and critically ill, and we have a total of 112 sad deaths, constituting 0.6% of positives, as we maintain one of the lowest death rates in the world," Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said in his address.



Watch below the 13th address of the President to the nation.





