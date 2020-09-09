General News

Ghana records 175 new coronavirus cases

Ghana’s total number of confirmed cases now stands at 45,188.

Ghana has recorded 176 new coronavirus infections.

According to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service, Ghana’s total number of confirmed cases now stands at 45,188.



Out of the number, 283 has resulted in deaths whiles 44,042 have recovered. The remaining 176 makes up the country’s number of active cases.



Below is a breakdown of the cumulative cases per region



Greater Accra Region - 22,700



Ashanti Region - 10,907

Western Region - 2,963



Eastern Region - 2,384



Central Region - 1,898



Bono East Region - 777



Volta Region - 668

Western North Region - 638



Northern Region - 528



Ahafo Region - 524



Bono Region - 511



Upper East Region - 282

Oti Region - 237



Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 19

