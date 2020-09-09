Ghana records 175 new coronavirus cases

Click for Market Deals →
Ghana has recorded 176 new coronavirus infections.
According to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service, Ghana’s total number of confirmed cases now stands at 45,188.
Out of the number, 283 has resulted in deaths whiles 44,042 have recovered. The remaining 176 makes up the country’s number of active cases.
Below is a breakdown of the cumulative cases per region
Greater Accra Region - 22,700
Ashanti Region - 10,907
Western Region - 2,963
Eastern Region - 2,384
Central Region - 1,898
Bono East Region - 777
Volta Region - 668
Western North Region - 638
Northern Region - 528
Ahafo Region - 524
Bono Region - 511
Upper East Region - 282
Oti Region - 237
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.