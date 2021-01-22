Ghana records 3 more coronavirus deaths bringing total fatalities to 361

Ghana has recorded three more Coronavirus deaths as of Friday, January 22, the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has said.
This pushes the number of deaths from 358 to 361.
Meanwhile, 658 new cases have been recorded, the GHS added.
This brings the total number of active cases to 2,413. The total number of confirmed cases hit 59,480.
The recoveries stand at 56,706 patients have recovered and discharged.
