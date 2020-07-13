General News

Ghana records 470 new cases of coronavirus, total now 24,988

Coronavirus cases in Ghana have increased by 470. This, however, increases the country’s case count to 24,988 per the latest update by the Ghana Health Service on Monday, July 13, 2020.

The death toll is still at 139 as 21,067 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered/discharged.



The current active COVID-19 cases are now at 3,782.



According to the GHS, the latest figures are as a result of “samples that were taken from the period June 21 to July 9, 2020”.



Per the regional cumulative cases, the Greater Accra Region leads with 13,690 cases, followed by the Ashanti Region with 5,259 cases. The Western and Central Regions has 2,140 and 1,110 cases respectively.



Find below the cumulative cases per Region.

Greater Accra Region - 13,690



Ashanti Region - 5,259



Western Region - 2,140



Central Region - 1,110



Eastern Region - 948

Volta Region - 418



Upper East Region - 282



Northern Region - 267



Bono East Region - 205



Western North Region - 200

Oti Region - 128



Bono Region - 107



Ahafo Region - 98



Upper West Region - 70



Savannah Region - 57

North East Region - 9

