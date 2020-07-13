24
General News Mon, 13 Jul 2020

Ghana records 470 new cases of coronavirus, total now 24,988

COVID 19 Coronavirus File photo

Coronavirus cases in Ghana have increased by 470. This, however, increases the country’s case count to 24,988 per the latest update by the Ghana Health Service on Monday, July 13, 2020.

The death toll is still at 139 as 21,067 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered/discharged.

The current active COVID-19 cases are now at 3,782.

According to the GHS, the latest figures are as a result of “samples that were taken from the period June 21 to July 9, 2020”.

Per the regional cumulative cases, the Greater Accra Region leads with 13,690 cases, followed by the Ashanti Region with 5,259 cases. The Western and Central Regions has 2,140 and 1,110 cases respectively.

Find below the cumulative cases per Region.

Greater Accra Region - 13,690

Ashanti Region - 5,259

Western Region - 2,140

Central Region - 1,110

Eastern Region - 948

Volta Region - 418

Upper East Region - 282

Northern Region - 267

Bono East Region - 205

Western North Region - 200

Oti Region - 128

Bono Region - 107

Ahafo Region - 98

Upper West Region - 70

Savannah Region - 57

North East Region - 9

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

