Ghana records 54 new cases of coronavirus

The number resulting deaths however stands at 297

Ghana’s cumulative case count of COVID-19 infections has risen to 46, 116.

According to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service, the country has recorded 54 new cases of the virus.



45,290 of the total confirmed cases are now classified as discharge/recoveries bringing the current number of active cases to 529.



Below is a breakdown of the cumulative cases per region:



Cumulative Cases per Region

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)



Greater Accra Region - 23,469



Ashanti Region - 10,954



Western Region - 2,966



Eastern Region - 2,401

Central Region - 1,921



Bono East Region - 781



Volta Region - 671



Western North Region - 638



Northern Region - 547

Ahafo Region - 524



Bono Region - 511



Upper East Region - 295



Oti Region - 241



Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 19