Ghana records 83 new coronavirus cases, death toll goes up to 320

File photo

Ghana’s coronavirus death toll has climbed up to 320 from the previous 312, in the latest updates released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

According to the latest GHS figures, Ghana’s active case count now stands at 535 after 83 new cases.



Per these figures, the cumulative number of cases recorded in Ghana since the outbreak of the disease now stands at 47,991 and 47, 136 recoveries/discharges.



According to the GHS, the number of international travellers who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) since September now stands at 127.



Currently, five regions in Ghana have no active cases, the latest figures from the GHS show.



The regions are North East, Northern, Oti, Savannah and Upper West.



Also, Accra has the highest active coronavirus case count of 331.









Below is the regional breakdown of Ghana’s coronavirus situation.



Cumulative Cases per Region



(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)



Greater Accra Region - 25,010

Ashanti Region - 11,008



Western Region - 2,978



Eastern Region - 2,426



Central Region - 1,931



Bono East Region - 785



Volta Region - 682

Western North Region - 651



Northern Region - 547



Bono Region - 547



Ahafo Region - 528



Upper East Region - 358



Oti Region - 242

Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 19