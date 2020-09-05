2
General News Sat, 5 Sep 2020

Ghana records three new coronavirus deaths, active cases now 801

Coronavirus Death Ghana's coronavirus deaths has risen to 283

Three new COVID-19 deaths have been added to Ghana’s fatalities, bringing the total death toll to 283.

Information on the Ghana Health Service (GHS) website shows that the country has recorded 64 new cases.

This brings the total national case count to 44,777. Out of that number, 43,693 people have recovered or been discharged.

The number of active cases continue to drop as 801 people are actively ill from the virus as at Saturday 5, 2020.

Last Thursday, the Director-General of the Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, noted that only four out of the 16 regions are nursing active cases.

Cumulative Cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 22,415

Ashanti Region – 10,889

Western Region – 2,959

Eastern Region – 2,320

Central Region – 1,878

Bono East Region – 777

Volta Region – 667

Western North Region – 619

Northern Region – 528

Ahafo Region – 524

Bono Region – 511

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 237

Upper West Region – 90

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 19

