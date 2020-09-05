General News

Ghana records three new coronavirus deaths, active cases now 801

Ghana's coronavirus deaths has risen to 283

Three new COVID-19 deaths have been added to Ghana’s fatalities, bringing the total death toll to 283.

Information on the Ghana Health Service (GHS) website shows that the country has recorded 64 new cases.



This brings the total national case count to 44,777. Out of that number, 43,693 people have recovered or been discharged.



The number of active cases continue to drop as 801 people are actively ill from the virus as at Saturday 5, 2020.



Last Thursday, the Director-General of the Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, noted that only four out of the 16 regions are nursing active cases.



Cumulative Cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 22,415



Ashanti Region – 10,889



Western Region – 2,959



Eastern Region – 2,320



Central Region – 1,878

Bono East Region – 777



Volta Region – 667



Western North Region – 619



Northern Region – 528



Ahafo Region – 524

Bono Region – 511



Upper East Region – 282



Oti Region – 237



Upper West Region – 90



Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 19





