Ghana renews call for reform of UN Security Council

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, William Owuraku Aidoo

Ghana has reiterated the call for the UN Security Council to be reformed so that developing countries in Africa get permanent seats on the Council.

For decades, there have been calls to expand the U.N.’s most powerful body which currently has 10 members elected for two-year terms and five permanent members who are the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France.



Africa which has more than one-point-two billion people has no permanent seat on the council. Rather, three non-permanent seats are allocated for the continent.

Despite the many calls, competing national and regional interests have prevented the council reform so far.



Speaking at the launch of the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations in Accra, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, William Owuraku Aidoo said the Council must be reformed to make it fit for purpose.