Ghana’s 2010 Spelling Bee Champion now a medical Doctor

Dr. Darren Sackey represented Ghana at the Scripps National Spelling Bee competition in 2010

For lovers of the Spelling Bee competition in Ghana, this is going to be a full-circle moment.

Back in 2010, young Darren Sackey won the Spelling Bee competition. With that, he represented Ghana at the Scripps National Spelling Bee competition in the United States of America.



After his completing his Bee cycle, Darren gained admission to study General Science at the Achimota School where he joined the Debates Team and the Science and Maths club.



He then applied for and gained admission to read for a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery – MBBS at the University of Ghana Medical School.

He started the programme in 2014 and now Darren Sackey is officially, Dr Darren Sackey.



Dr Sackey volunteers with the Young Educators Foundation and he is also the President of the Presbyterian Health Fellowship (PHF).



Congratulations to Dr Sackey.