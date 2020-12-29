Ghana’s 30 most influential digital preachers for 2020 announced

Mensah Otabil. Founder of ICGC

Finalist for the Digital Preachers Awards 2020 is finally out. The award is an annual ranking focused on celebrating Christian excellence in the digital space.

It’s been 6 weeks of nominations from the general public; assessment and careful considerations by a team of experts for the 30 Most Influential Digital Preachers in Ghana.



The Digital Preachers Awards is organized by Praise Catalogue. It aims to create awareness for the need to evangelize digitally in creative ways, encourage those who otherwise would not get recognition for their work as they often work ‘behind the scenes’ and to share best practice so that the church is better able to communicate the good news in a digital age.



The 2020 list has 5 new entrants; Christian Vibe Gh, Theophilus Forson, Celestine Donkor, Moses Ok Ministries and Akesse Brempong.



Background



Digital Preachers Awards is an awards scheme that seeks to celebrate Christian excellence in the digital space. The award seeks to inspire and equip the “Church” to communicate credibly, effectively and powerfully as they continue to strive for excellence in PREACHING the uncompromising gospel of Jesus Christ DIGITALLY. The awards scheme is open to Ghanaian residents only and nominations opened on 1st November 2020 and closed on 13th December 2020.



Churches/Ministries/individuals nominated themselves and/or nominate others for the awards.



Scoring and Selection



Our panel of judges made up of ministry and industry experts independently scored the sites/social media pages of all nominations received according to a selection of general criteria and then specific criteria for each category. These scores are aggregated to find winners for each category.



Scores were awarded based on the following:



- Quantitative (60%)

1. Number of followers



2. Engagement rate



- Qualitative (40%)



1. Number of people who grow spiritually following you



2. How personal you get with your audience



3. How personal you get with your followers



Details of scoring and selection criteria can be found on www.praisecatalogue.org.



Below is the compilation of Ghana’s 30 Most Influential Digital Preachers online:



1. Mensah Otabil



2. Dag Heward Mills Ministries

3. Bishop Charles AgyinAsare



4. Akesse Brempong



5. Eastwood Anaba Ministries



6. Celestine Donkor Fan Page



7. Diana Antwi Hamilton



8. Christian Vibes Gh



9. Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro



10. Moses Ok Ministries



11. Empowerment worship centre



12. Rev Nana Yaw Sarfoh

13. Grace Citadel Church



14. International Central Gospel Church



15. Action Chapel International Hq



16. First Love Center - HQ



17. Pastor Richard C. Whitcomb



18. Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun



19. Makers House Chapel



20. Church Of Pentecost



21. Author Ralph Antwi



22. Joe Mettle

23. Ohemaa Mercy



24. Asoriba Church App



25. Joyful Way Inc.



26. Harmonious Chorale



27. Prophet Michael Ankumah



28. Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams



29. Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah



30. Theophilus Forson (Devine Media HD)

Source: Samuel Laryea, Contributor