Ghana's Ambassador to Belgium encourages young Ghanaian women into diplomacy

Madam Sena Siaw-Boateng, Ghana's Ambassador to Belgium

Madam Sena Siaw-Boateng, Ghana's Ambassador to Belgium has encouraged young Ghanaian women to cultivate the passion for International Affairs and diplomacy.

She said if they desired to make strides in global institutions, they should see diplomacy and international relations as good stairs to climb.



The Ambassador said this, coupled with intellectual curiosity and excellent communication skills, would lay solid foundations upon which an international relations career would thrive, she noted.



Madam Siaw-Boateng, who is also the Permanent Representative to the European Union, made these observations when she joined a panel of successful women in a virtual Role Modelling discussion organised by the Institute of International Affairs, Ghana (GhIIA.org).



The event was on the theme: “Showcasing successful women in Global roles.”



She explained that, a sense of curiosity at an early age provides the urge to learn, which was critical in providing young girls with the vital knowledge pool they would need for the rest of their international affairs careers.



“You may have heard it said so often, that knowledge is power. This is so true, particularly in the field of international affairs, "Madam Siaw-Boateng added.

She said critical thinking and objectivity were invaluable traits in a diplomatic career, and a large knowledge base, conditioned the development of such traits.



“Unlike some other careers, international affairs demands a lifetime of nurturing your talents and developing knowledge in the field, and this can only be possible, where passion and a love for the field, collide at an early age,” she said.



The Ambassador said individuals would have to develop an eye for what happens around you and because of the interconnectedness of the world, with time, they would discover the relevance of a seemingly unimportant domestic issue, in international affairs.



On of the challenges she faced along the way, Madam Boateng said, she has had to walk the “tight ropes” between family responsibilities and her career, as well as the need to work as thrice as hard as men, in order to prove her value.



“But though I have had to pass some opportunities along the line due to family commitments, my career has been largely fulfilling thus far, and this can be your story too,” she said.



Madam Siaw-Boateng lauded the affirmative policies that were springing up in global institutions, including the AU, and urged young women to capitalise on them and excel through hard work, passion, and self-improvement and while at it," don’t forget to seek out mentors who can direct your paths in this pursuit."

The panel for the occasion also included Madam Hannah Tetteh ( Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ghana), Ms. Adelaide Asante (Chief Operating Officer ?African Institute of Mathematical Sciences - AIMS Ghana), and Dr. Lucy Agyapong (Associate Dean of Engineering at Academic City College).



They shared their experiences in top professional roles, and encouraged the younger generation to be inspired by the achievements of successful women in order to seize the opportunities of their generation.



The event is one of a series, organised by GhIIA.org, to mark International Women’s day.



It aimed to celebrate the achievements of Ghanaian women in the fields of diplomacy and international relations; provide a role modelling opportunity for young women in international relations; and raise awareness for gender empowerment in Ghana and Africa.