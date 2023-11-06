Ghana's Benedicta Lasi appointed Co-Chair of Feminist Foreign Policy Progressive Voices Collective

Benedicta Lasi is now co-Chair of the Feminist Policy Progressive Voices Collective

Ghanaian lawyer and Secretary-General of Socialist International, Benedicta Lasi, has been appointed by the Foundation for European Progressive Studies (FEPS), as Co-Chair of the Feminist Foreign Policy Progressive Voices Collective in Brussels, Belgium.

This follows her extensive work in international development, including publications on the need for the adoption of a gendered approach toward foreign policy.



Benedicata Lasi, together with former Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Anne Linde, will lead over 60 foreign policy experts from over 30 countries globally.



The task of the Collective includes delineating the precise contours of a shared vision of feminist foreign policy for progressive policymakers; analysing the main challenges in promoting feminist foreign policy as a goal of EU external policy; and demonstrating the intrinsic value of a European feminist foreign policy and advance policy recommendations.



The Foundation for European Progressive Studies (FEPS) is the think tank of Progressive political organizations at the European Union level, with a mandate of developing innovative research, policy advice, training, and debates to advance socialist ideologies across Europe.

The organization boasts of a membership strength of 74 organizations.







