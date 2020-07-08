General News

Ghana’s Chief Justice self-isolates over coronavirus

The Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah, has gone into a mandatory 14–day self isolation on the advise of his doctors, a correspondence from his office said.

He will be working from his official residence at Cantonments in Accra, according to a statement dated July 7, 2020 signed and issued by the Judicial Secretary, Ms Pamela Cynthia Addo to all High Court judges.



The announcement comes at a time President Akufo-Addo is also on self-isolation having come into contact with a coronavirus infected person in his office.



“On the advice of doctors, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is from today, July 4, 2020, taking a fourteen (14) day precautionary self-isolation measure in compliance with COVID-19 protocols,” the statement signed by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said.

The statement noted that “the President has elected to do so after at least one person within his close circle tested positive for COVID-19 today.”



The statement further noted, although President Akufo-Addo has tested negative for the virus, he has still decided to self-isolate “out of the abundance of caution.”



“The President will during this precautionary self-isolation period, be working from the Presidential Villa at the Jubilee House, Accra,” the statement added. It was not immediately clear how Akufo-Addo’s steps to self-isolate would impact his professional or public engagements.

