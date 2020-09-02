General News

Ghana’s Consulate in New York now accepting visa applications

Ghana’s New York consulate has begun accepting visa applications after the re-opening of the country’s air borders on Tuesday, September 1.

The Mission announced this in a statement signed by the Consular General Professor Samuel K Amoako.



“The Ghana Consulate General, New York is pleased to accept visa applications from prospective travellers to Ghana. However, it should be noted that the Consulate will provide only postal visa services to the public,” it announced.



All applications, according to the statement, are to be completed online and copies of the forms printed and mailed to the Consulate together with supporting documents and applicable fees to be paid by Money Order, Postal Order, or Cashier’s check.



The Consulate said it does not accept physical cash or personal cheques as payment for consular services.



"However, it should be noted that the Consulate will provide only online postal visa service to the public. Counter or in-person visa services are suspended until further notice," the Consulate said in a statement.



Meanwhile, all prospective travellers or visa applicants have been asked to observe the following guidelines:

1. Passengers must arrive in Ghana with a negative COVID-19 testing result from their country of origin that is not more than 72 hours old from a certified health facility.



2. Every passenger will be required to disembark in Ghana wearing a face mask.



3. All passengers will be required to undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test at the Accra Kotoka International Airport on arrival. The cost of the test will be borne by the passenger.



4. Test results will be ready in 30 minutes and those who test negative will be discharged to go home while those who test positive will be handed over to the Ghanaian Health Officials.



5. Prospective travellers may contact Dr. Akwasi Acheampong of Elmont Medical, PC at 135 Rocket Avenue, Elmont, NY 11003 for reliable COVID-19 tests to ensure a



72-hour return and validity. Call 516-356-5600 for appointments.

