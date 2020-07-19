12
General News Sun, 19 Jul 2020

Ghana's Coronavirus case count hits 27,060 with 145 deaths

Coronavirus Test 7 File photo: Ghana has recorded 488 new cases of the Coronavirus

Ghana's coronavirus case count has risen to 27, 060 after 488 new cases were recorded.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the number of recoveries has increased to 23,044 and active cases are now 3,871.

One more death has been recorded bringing the death toll to 145.

Regional breakdown below

Greater Accra Region - 14,923

Ashanti Region - 5,642

Western Region - 2,218

Central Region - 1,140

Eastern Region - 1,030

Volta Region - 492

Bono East Region - 294

Upper East Region - 282

Northern Region - 271

Western North Region - 216

Bono Region - 166

Oti Region - 143

Ahafo Region - 103

Upper West Region - 74

Savannah Region - 57

North East Region - 9

