Ghana's Coronavirus case count hits 27,060 with 145 deaths

Ghana's coronavirus case count has risen to 27, 060 after 488 new cases were recorded.
According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the number of recoveries has increased to 23,044 and active cases are now 3,871.
One more death has been recorded bringing the death toll to 145.
Regional breakdown below
Greater Accra Region - 14,923
Ashanti Region - 5,642
Western Region - 2,218
Central Region - 1,140
Eastern Region - 1,030
Volta Region - 492
Bono East Region - 294
Upper East Region - 282
Northern Region - 271
Western North Region - 216
Bono Region - 166
Oti Region - 143
Ahafo Region - 103
Upper West Region - 74
Savannah Region - 57
North East Region - 9
