Ghana's Coronavirus cases go past 89,000

Coronavirus cases in Ghana keep rising

Ghana’s COVID-19 cumulative cases have risen to 89,999 as at Sunday, March 21.

But out of this number, recorded since Thursday, March 12, 2020 when the country had its first index cases, 86,621 patients have recovered and some have been discharged.



But a few – precisely 33 – are in severe conditions.



Thirteen are also in critical conditions.



About three additional deaths were recorded from the last update given by the Ghana Health Service (GHS), putting the total deaths at 737.

So far, 2,641 are currently carriers of the virus.



A huge chunk of these 1,368 are in the Greater Accra Region with the Ashanti Region managing 247 cases.



The rate of infections is said to have decreased as a result of the vaccination of a section of the public. It started in Tuesday, March 2.