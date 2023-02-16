Ghana's EC awarded Integrity Icon Award by Nigeria’s ruling party

Ghana's EC was also awarded with the Integrity Icon Award

Eighteen Nigerians in Nigeria and in the diaspora were recognized by All Progressives Congress (APC) West Africa chapter for their contributions to the general well-being of countrymen across the region.

The awardees were recognized at a strictly by invite ceremony in Ghana’s capital, Accra on Saturday February 11.



Ghana’s Electoral Commission were awarded with the Integrity Icon Award.



According to the Chairman of the regional chapter, Chief Hon David Alex-Duduyemi, the recipients of the various awards have contributed immensely towards the growth of external and internal democracy within the region.



The awardees are: Alhaji Mohammed Braihma - Engineering Excellence Award, Chief Alhaja Risikatu Odee Vanderpuije - Philanthropist Icon, Chief Imam Dr. Mustapha Akanji Aladikun - Religion Icon Award, Chief Alhaji Dawood M. Akanni Agbeniga - Philanthropist Icon, Mr Gideon Olatunde Igbasan - Entrepreneur Icon, Chief Alh. Abdul-Azeez Tunde Yahaya - Integrity and Mentorship Icon, HRH Alh. King Adebayo Yahaya Ola - Traditional Icon Award, Chief (Dr) Jackie A. Kassim - Humanitarian Icon Award, Hon. Imam Hussain Gbadegesin Abdul Semiu- Integrity Icon and Engr. Abiodun Oyebola - Philanthropist Icon.

The others are: Alh. Ahmod Busari Morogun (SADAONA) - Philathropist Icon Award, Alh Abdul Razzaq Khailann - Leadership Icon Award, Alh. El-Aziz Fattau - Leadership Icon, Electoral Commission Ghana - Integrity Icon Award, Hon. Baroness Tinuke E. Davis-Kesington - Humanitarian Icon Award, Mr. Laide Fowosere - Business & Investment Icon Award, Amb. Valentine Ogege - Integrity Icon Award, Mr. Adeshile Adedeji - Community Development Icon Award and ACP Sheriff Abubakar Rabiu (RID) - Entrepreneur Icon.



The West Africa Chapter also unveiled 33 executives who have been mandated with mobilizing members of the All Progressives Congress ahead of the election.



Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is a former Lagos governor will hope to continue in the strides of President Muhammadu Buhari with the election scheduled for Saturday, February 25.