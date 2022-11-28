Ghana’s Energy Minister receives Africa’s Energy Transition Honorary Award

Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh

Ghana’s Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has been recognized for his contributions to the energy sector in Ghana and Africa.

NAPO as affectionately called received the ‘Exceptional Commitment to Africa’s Energy Transition Honorary Award for 2022.



The outstanding award was given to the minister, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South, in recognition of his efforts in transforming the energy sector.



In a citation, Napo was highly praised by the event organizers for his vision, hardworking nature, and dedication, which has brought a massive change in the energy sector, so far.



“In recognition of your invaluable commitment towards energy transition in Ghana and Africa, the Ghana Energy Awards has the pleasure to present to you, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Exceptional Commitment to Africa’s Energy Transition Honorary Award.



“Because of your dedication and hard work, the sector continues to grow steadily, as an integral part of the Ghanaian economy,” part of a citation presented to Napo during the Ghana Energy Awards on Friday.

Napo, who is noted for winning awards, was also praised for his desire to always make a positive impact in his area of work.



“You have been unequivocal in your commitment to Ghana’s energy transition, shown by the recent outdooring of the National Energy Transition Framework: the result of a painstaking nationwide stakeholder consultative approach and a framework geared at guiding Ghana’s transition to a net-zero economy by 2070 in a just and equitable manner, as well as minimize possible stranded assets and job losses in the oil and gas sector.



“Your consolatory approach has been backed by clear objectives towards the transition to using the Pwalugu Multi-Purpose Dam, which would be a source of both solar and hydro energy; the implementation of 20-megawatt solar power plants in remote communities;



revision of local content legislation; the electrification of island communities and hard-to-reach areas with renewable energy technologies; and the extension of the Scaling Up Renewable Energy Program (SEP) to include prioritized projects, such as solar streetlights and off-grid solar power projects for isolated communities.



“Your passionate resolve to steer Ghana’s energy sector towards the path of net zero emissions and the attainment of nationally determined contributions were clearly expressed at the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change

(COP 27): an event where you also expressed Ghana’s dedication to the use of clean



Complementarily, you launched the National LPG Promotion Programme to accelerate the switch from unclean fuels to LPG in a bid to achieve the goal of 50 percent access by 2030.



“Central to your resolution is the peaceful adoption of nuclear energy as an addition to Ghana’s energy mix. This is evidenced by the progressive steps taken towards the selection of a preferred site and vendor for the development of a nuclear power plant.”