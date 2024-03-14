Ghana's High Commissioner to Nigeria is dead

The late Rashid Bawa is reported to have died on March 14, 2024

Ghana's High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Rashid Bawa, has reportedly died.

According to a news report by asaaseradio.com, Rashid Bawa passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Nigeria.



The report also indicated that his mortal remains is expected to be flown back to Ghana for burial in accordance with Islamic culture.



Bawa is a Ghanaian politician, diplomat and a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The former MP had previously served as Ghana’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia.



He was the Member of Parliament for Akan Constituency from 7 January 2001 to January 6, 2005, as an independent candidate.

In 2017, he was appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as Ghana’s high commissioner to Nigeria.



The late high commissioner is the 2nd appointee of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to have died in under a week.



John Kumah, a deputy minister of finance, died exactly a week ago, on Thursday, March 7, 2024.







