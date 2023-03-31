Ghana’s Justice system has failed people of Assin North - Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

Correspondence from Central Region

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential flag-bearer hopeful, John Dramani Mahama has questioned Ghana’s justice system in the case of Assin North constituency. He said the plight on the system was depriving the constituent from representation at the Parliament of Ghana.



"The justice system has not worked for constituent of Assin North, and the plight on system of Justice has deprived people their MP representing them at the Parliament House", he said.



The former president of Ghana made the allegation as part of his three-days tour to the Central Region to rally support from delegates for his upcoming presidential primaries at Assin Fosu. He noted that the motto of the country which was freedom and justice does not work for everyone due to manipulations and influence of some high authorities in the country.



He stated that, "In Ghana our motor is freedom and justice and justice was among other values we hold dear as a country but, unfortunately, sometimes the justice system does not work for everybody".



He said with the Justice system, writs was suppose to remove injunction from person restricted from performing their function could be delayed by tactical means, a situation he described 'unfair'.

The writ by the Assin North Member of Parliament (MP) James Gyakye- Quayson had been pending at the court for about a year now and that had reduced the size of the minority by one vote in Parliament.



He however, called on that person responsible of the Assin North case to speed up proceeding to help the people to be represented.



"Whoever responsible takes steps to abele rate the situation as a early as possible so as the people could be represented", he added.



In an interview with Ghanaweb, James Gyakye Quayson, the restrained MP stated that though proceedings were influenced by high powers, he was confident in the court.



He said the constituency believed and voted for him, therefore the back and forth could not stop him from serving the people. Quayson noted that at the end, the constituent suffers the process more because they are deprived representation in Parliament.

"Its the constituent that was missing out a lot, deprived of representation and that was not right", he told the reporter.



The MP was surprised about the situation that he followed all rules and regulation, qualified by the Electoral Commission and accepted by the people.



He said all resources have been withheld and receive nothing to serve his people due to the injunction.



A Cape Coast Hight Court on Thursday January 07, 2021 placed an interlocutory injunction restraining on the Assin North MP from holding himself as an MP of the constituency due to attack on his eligibility to contest the election.