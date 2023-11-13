Ghana's Osei Boateng named among 10 finalists for 2023 CNN Hero of the Year

Osei Boateng was selected for his work in healthcare

A young Ghanaian healthcare professional who is pursuing a Master’s in Business Creation at the University of Utah, in the United States of America, has been named among 10 finalists for the 2023 CNN Hero of the Year Award.

With this shortlisting, Osei Boateng, the Chief Executive Officer of OKB Hope Foundation, a non-profit organisation, becomes the only African on the list of contenders for the spot.



OKB is based in Ghana and uses a mobile van to render primary and preventative healthcare services to rural people who are unable to access health facilities because of proximity, or, are unable to pay for these health services.



Asa a way of bringing healthcare to these rural folks, Osei Boateng has converted a van into a mobile healthcare clinic that resembles a doctor’s office, with solar panels installed on it to allow the team have access to electricity.



The van, according to a report by myjoyonline.com, operates in the Ashanti Region, but has also rendered free services in parts of the Greater, Easter, and Central Regions.



“What makes this opportunity even more special is that I am the sole African contestant in this competition. This not only offers a unique chance to spotlight the innovative work taking place on the African continent but also to rally support for our mission to bring healthcare to rural and underserved communities in Ghana,” he said in an email to GhanaWeb.

Osei Boateng explained that his initiative was motivated by the fact that people in his hometown, Bomfa-Achiase, in the Ashanti Region, like his grandmother and his auntie, had to travel for several kilometres for medical care.



He stressed that on the average, people walk 17 to 24 kilometers in order to visit a health center.



But to win this, Osei Boateng is appealing for support from all Ghanaians.



Below is the voting link where individuals can cast 10 votes every day, free of charges:



https://www.cnn.com/SPECIALS/cnn.heroes/vote/10/

More about Osei Boateng



Having worked at the New York Presbyterian Hospital and Henry Ford Health System, Osei Boateng has more than five years of experience in hospital administration and operations.



In addition to his professional endeavours, Osei is the founder of the OKB Hope Foundation, a nonprofit organization that is deeply committed to bringing healthcare services to remote and underserved communities in Ghana.



Osei graduated from Kumasi Anglican Senior High School and holds a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology and Society, with minors in business and gerontology, and a Master's in Healthcare Administration from Cornell University.





About the award



The CNN Hero of the Year honours individuals who make extraordinary contributions to humanitarian aid and make a difference in their communities.



The programme was started in 2007 and has been hosted by Anderson Cooper and Kelly Ripa Since 2016.



Honorees are introduced during the fall of each year and the audience is encouraged to vote online for the CNN Hero of the Year.



Ten recipients are honoured and each receives US$10,000. The top recipient is chosen as the CNN Hero of the Year and receives an additional US$100,000 to continue their work.

During the broadcast celebrating their achievements, the honorees are introduced by celebrities who actively support their charity work.



To celebrate the 10th anniversary, the 2016 edition had an additional segment where five previous Hero of the Year winners were chosen as candidates for the Superhero of the Year award, which was decided with an online poll.