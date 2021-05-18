Ghana’s Police personnel need morale boost – Ex-Police officer

Ghana Police Service

Ex-Police Officer, Detective Inspector Steven Amoah Sarfo has stated that some dedicated police officers are not inspired to give in their best in their service to the country because working conditions and remunerations are not encouraging.

He mentioned that “we have dedicated police officers who are selfless in their service but have been discouraged as a result of lack of morale support. A lot of officers have furthered their education without support from the institution. It is almost impossible to attain promotion without knowing a ‘god father’ at the top”.



The Ex-Detective also stated that police patrol systems are crucial in providing Ghanaian’s security and reducing crime rates. While he admits that cars for patrol have been made available, he notes that police officers are unable to use them for their rightful purpose because they lack fuel and maintenance.



In an interview with Sammy Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, the Ex- Inspector disclosed that most police regional headquarters do not have service centres and as a result, patrol cars are transported to Accra for servicing wasting time and resources.

“Cars for patrols are available but we need fuel to operate them. Lack of maintenance is also another problem we face. Some patrol cars are transported all the way from the North to Accra just to be serviced. At certain instances, we had to beg for fuel from Petrol Stations in exchange for protecting them. At other times, division commanders are made to contribute money in buying fuel in other to embark on patrols.”



He further suggested that moving forward, there must be a reform in the leadership of the Ghana Police Service.