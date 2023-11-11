Ghana’s Raphael Dwamena dies during football match in Albania

Raphael Dwamena

Former Black Stars striker, Raphael Dwamena, has passed away after collapsing on a pitch during Egnatia Rrogozhinë game against Partizani Tirana.

According to Italian reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, who posted on X on November 11, 2023, the Ghanaian striker suffered a heart seizure and fainted on the pitch in the 23rd minute.



The team doctors rushed to the field but their effort to save his life proved futile.



Dwamena has been playing with an implanted defibrillator since 2020 when he suffered a heart seizure for the first time.



In November 2021, he suffered a cardiac arrest while he played for BW Linz during their OFB Cup game against TSV Hartberg.



Dwamena, who has been playing, collapsed on the sidelines in the 20th minute during the OFB Cup round of 16 against Hartberg.

He was later released by the club in 2022 due to his heart complications. He then joined Albanian side KF Egnatia in January.



During his 9 years professional career, he played for 9 clubs including notable ones like Levante, Real Zaragoza, Red Bull Salzburg, and FC Zurich.



In his international career which was cut short by his heart issues, Raphael Dwamena made his Black Stars debut in 2017. He played a total of 9 games, scoring 2 goals.





???????? #ÚltimaHora || Fallece Raphael Dwamena ➡️El jugador se desplomó durante un encuentro en Albania este sábado



➡️ Disputó nueve partidos con el Real Zaragoza durante la temporada 2019-2020 pic.twitter.com/BszXNIr4zJ — Aragón Deporte (@ardeportes) November 11, 2023

