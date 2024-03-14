Ghana's The Continent Live releases First Class Volume 1

File Photo

Source: Gerrard Amenyanyo

The Continent Live, an innovative incubator for emerging musical talent, proudly announces the inaugural release of the year, “First Class Vol.1”.

In March 2023, the company orchestrated a two-week music songwriting camp, uniting fifty artists, twelve producers, and five songwriters. in a groundbreaking collaborative venture. The result: over seventy complete songs that celebrate the diverse and rich talent flourishing across Africa.



A selection of these tracks, handpicked for their quality and originality, will be released sequentially over the year. “The Continent Live: First Class Vol. One,” the initial offering of this series, marks the start of an exciting journey. The album features seven standout tracks from the writing camp, spotlighting the exceptional artistry of Vondee, Cool Paul, Baba Wvd, Dajon AF, AratheJay, Dove Nicol, Nii Amu, and Reinna. The strategic release of these songs is designed to enhance the profile of each artist, ensuring widespread recognition and increased visibility for the artists and producers involved.

Roland Ohene-Amoako, Founder and CEO of The Continent Live, expresses his excitement: “We're thrilled to unveil this tape, showcasing incredible songs crafted by talented artists, producers, and writers. It's just a glimpse into the vast pool of talent Africa has to offer.”



Discover the sound of tomorrow—click the link below to experience the future of music.