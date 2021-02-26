Ghana's active Coronavirus cases decline

Ghana Health Service has revealed that there is a slight decline in Ghana’s active coronavirus cases in its latest update.
The number of active cases which stood at 6,614 as of February 20, 2021 has decreased to 6,404 on February 21, 2021; out of which 88 were severe and 29 critical.
At least four more persons have died of COVID-19 pushing Ghana’s death toll to 588.
Regional Breakdown
The Greater Accra Region still leads with the highest case count of 46,587 followed by Ashanti Region with 14,195, Western and Eastern having 4,981 and 3,613 respectively.
Meanwhile, the Savanna Region has recorded the lowest case count of 72 infections.
Greater Accra Region - 46,587
Ashanti Region - 14,195
Western Region - 4,981
Eastern Region - 3,613
Central Region - 2,870
Volta Region - 1,652
Northern Region - 1,131
Bono East Region - 1,099
Upper East Region - 1,093
Bono Region - 958
Western North Region - 797
Ahafo Region - 663
Upper West Region - 377
Oti Region - 272
North East Region - 98
Savannah Region - 72
- ‘Immunizing world’s poorest people’: Blame your leaders not Sky News - Sonnie Badu tells Ghanaians
- Tema/Kpone residents express mixed reactions to coronavirus vaccine
- Coronavirus: Funfair around vaccine arrival was for transparency – Coach Opeele
- Second batch of coronavirus vaccines arrives today
- Usless Column: 'Transparent Ab3nkwan'
- Read all related articles