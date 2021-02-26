Ghana's active Coronavirus cases decline

The Greater Accra Region still leads with the highest case count of 46,587

Ghana Health Service has revealed that there is a slight decline in Ghana’s active coronavirus cases in its latest update.

The number of active cases which stood at 6,614 as of February 20, 2021 has decreased to 6,404 on February 21, 2021; out of which 88 were severe and 29 critical.



At least four more persons have died of COVID-19 pushing Ghana’s death toll to 588.



Regional Breakdown



The Greater Accra Region still leads with the highest case count of 46,587 followed by Ashanti Region with 14,195, Western and Eastern having 4,981 and 3,613 respectively.



Meanwhile, the Savanna Region has recorded the lowest case count of 72 infections.

Greater Accra Region - 46,587



Ashanti Region - 14,195



Western Region - 4,981



Eastern Region - 3,613



Central Region - 2,870

Volta Region - 1,652



Northern Region - 1,131



Bono East Region - 1,099



Upper East Region - 1,093



Bono Region - 958

Western North Region - 797



Ahafo Region - 663



Upper West Region - 377



Oti Region - 272



North East Region - 98

Savannah Region - 72