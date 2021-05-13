Ghana’s active Coronavirus cases drop

Since mid-March 2020, a total of 783 people have died of the virus in Ghana

Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases have dropped from 1,593 to 1,432, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) have indicated.

Out of that number, 7 are in critical condition and 22 severe.



Some 40 new cases were recently confirmed.



The death toll has been 783 for almost a week.



Since mid-March 2020, a total of 93,125 cases have been recorded in Ghana.



Of that number, 90,910 have recovered.

Regional breakdown:



Greater Accra Region - 51,291



Ashanti Region - 15,543



Western Region - 5,856



Eastern Region - 4,188

Central Region - 3,425



Volta Region - 2,479



Northern Region - 1,654



Bono East Region - 1,434



Bono Region - 1,401

Upper East Region - 1,319



Western North Region - 876



Ahafo Region - 714



Upper West Region - 499



Oti Region - 424

North East Region - 228



Savannah Region - 123