0
Menu
News

Ghana’s active Coronavirus cases drop

Blue Coronavirus Since mid-March 2020, a total of 783 people have died of the virus in Ghana

Thu, 13 May 2021 Source: Class FM

Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases have dropped from 1,593 to 1,432, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) have indicated.

Out of that number, 7 are in critical condition and 22 severe.

Some 40 new cases were recently confirmed.

The death toll has been 783 for almost a week.

Since mid-March 2020, a total of 93,125 cases have been recorded in Ghana.

Of that number, 90,910 have recovered.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 51,291

Ashanti Region - 15,543

Western Region - 5,856

Eastern Region - 4,188

Central Region - 3,425

Volta Region - 2,479

Northern Region - 1,654

Bono East Region - 1,434

Bono Region - 1,401

Upper East Region - 1,319

Western North Region - 876

Ahafo Region - 714

Upper West Region - 499

Oti Region - 424

North East Region - 228

Savannah Region - 123

Source: Class FM
Disclaimer