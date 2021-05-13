Ghana’s active Coronavirus cases drop

Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases have dropped from 1,593 to 1,432, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) have indicated.
Out of that number, 7 are in critical condition and 22 severe.
Some 40 new cases were recently confirmed.
The death toll has been 783 for almost a week.
Since mid-March 2020, a total of 93,125 cases have been recorded in Ghana.
Of that number, 90,910 have recovered.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 51,291
Ashanti Region - 15,543
Western Region - 5,856
Eastern Region - 4,188
Central Region - 3,425
Volta Region - 2,479
Northern Region - 1,654
Bono East Region - 1,434
Bono Region - 1,401
Upper East Region - 1,319
Western North Region - 876
Ahafo Region - 714
Upper West Region - 499
Oti Region - 424
North East Region - 228
Savannah Region - 123