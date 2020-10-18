0
News

Ghana's active coronavirus case now 344; 33 new ones confirmed

So far, the country has recorded a total of 47,232 cases.

Some 33 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by the Ghana Health Service.

This takes the total number of active cases to 344.

Of that number, 46,578 have recovered.

The death toll remains 310.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 24,412

Ashanti Region - 10,987

Western Region - 2,971

Eastern Region - 2,420

Central Region - 1,928

Bono East Region - 783

Volta Region - 681

Western North Region - 646

Northern Region - 547

Ahafo Region - 527

Bono Region - 512

Upper East Region - 323

Oti Region - 242

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19

