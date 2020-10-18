Ghana's active coronavirus case now 344; 33 new ones confirmed

So far, the country has recorded a total of 47,232 cases.

Some 33 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by the Ghana Health Service.

This takes the total number of active cases to 344.



Of that number, 46,578 have recovered.



The death toll remains 310.



Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 24,412



Ashanti Region - 10,987



Western Region - 2,971



Eastern Region - 2,420



Central Region - 1,928

Bono East Region - 783



Volta Region - 681



Western North Region - 646



Northern Region - 547



Ahafo Region - 527

Bono Region - 512



Upper East Region - 323



Oti Region - 242



Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19