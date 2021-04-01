5
Menu
News

Ghana’s active coronavirus cases drop to 1,775

Coro 880x440 1 Since mid-March 2020, a total of 743 people have died of the virus in Ghana

Thu, 1 Apr 2021 Source: Class FM

A total of 546,333 people in Ghana have been vaccinated so far against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, some 31 new cases of the virus were recently confirmed, the Ghana Health Service has said.

The active caseload has fallen to 1,775.

The death toll is 743.

Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total number of 90,583 cases with 88,065 recoveries.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 49,994

Ashanti Region - 15,339

Western Region - 5,705

Eastern Region - 4,123

Central Region - 3,272

Volta Region - 2,371

Northern Region - 1,644

Bono East Region - 1,420

Bono Region - 1,313

Upper East Region - 1,304

Western North Region - 849

Ahafo Region - 703

Upper West Region - 483

Oti Region - 406

North East Region - 210

Savannah Region - 118

Source: Class FM
Disclaimer
Related Articles: