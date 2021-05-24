0
Ghana’s active coronavirus cases fall to 1,259 with 852,047 vaccinated

Blue Coronavirus Some 783 people have died of the virus in Ghana since mid-March 2020

Mon, 24 May 2021 Source: classfmonline.com

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana has fallen to 1,259 as of May 20, 2021.Of that number, six are in critical condition while 21 are severe.

Some 24 new cases were recently confirmed.

The death toll has stagnated for a while at 783.

Since mid-March 2020, a total of 93,644 cases have been recorded to date with 91,602 recovered.

Meanwhile, some 852,047 have been vaccinated so far.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 51,545

Ashanti Region - 15,588

Western Region - 5,884

Eastern Region - 4,224

Central Region - 3,449

Volta Region - 2,524

Northern Region - 1,654

Bono East Region - 1,439

Bono Region - 1,409

Upper East Region - 1,320

Western North Region - 876

Ahafo Region - 722

Upper West Region - 499

Oti Region - 431

North East Region - 229

Savanna Region - 123

