Ghana’s active coronavirus cases jump to 1,261 as schools re-open

Ghana total confirmed cases are 56,230

Active cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ghana have increased significantly to 1,261 as of 7 January 2021, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) reports.

Out of the total confirmed cases of 56,230, the GHS said 338 individuals have died of coronavirus in the West African country since March 2020.



So far, 54, 631 have recovered or been discharged.



At the airport, 846 cases have been detected out of which 501 international travelers have recovered.



No patient is on the ventilator at the moment, according to the GHS. However, 44 individuals are in severe situation with four others being classified as critical.



Since January 9, Ghana has been re-opening its education facilities that have remained closed for close to a year.

Delivering his 21st COVID-19 update, President Akufo-Addo announced a ‘phased’ reopening of schools starting January 9 in public universities.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressing Ghanaians



He said: “The lessons drawn from the reopening of some sections of our educational institutions, in last year, have put us in a much better position to oversee successfully the full reopening of our schools. Our children must go to school, albeit safely, and we are satisfied that, in the current circumstances, the re-opening of our schools is safe.”



“So, from 15th January, our children in kindergarten, primary and Junior High, in both private and public schools, will be back in school. All SHS 1 students will start classes from 10th March, with all students embarking on a single-track academic calendar”, President Akufo-Addo added.