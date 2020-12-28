Ghana’s active coronavirus cases now 888, death toll 333

Some 115 new cases have recently been discovered

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Ghana is currently 888, the Ghana Health Service has reported on its website.

Some 115 new cases were recently discovered.



So far, a total of 54,401 cases have been confirmed in Ghana since mid-March.



Out of that number, 53,180 have recovered.



Meanwhile, the death toll currently stands at 333.



Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 30,061



Ashanti Region - 11,169



Western Region - 3,095



Eastern Region - 2,624



Central Region - 2,108

Bono East Region - 788



Volta Region - 761



Western North Region - 665



Bono Region - 635



Northern Region - 566

Ahafo Region - 530



Upper East Region - 384



Oti Region - 244



Upper West Region - 91



Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 22