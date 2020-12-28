0
News

Ghana’s active coronavirus cases now 888, death toll 333

Coronaviruse3r23.jpeg Some 115 new cases have recently been discovered

Mon, 28 Dec 2020 Source: Class FM

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Ghana is currently 888, the Ghana Health Service has reported on its website.

Some 115 new cases were recently discovered.

So far, a total of 54,401 cases have been confirmed in Ghana since mid-March.

Out of that number, 53,180 have recovered.

Meanwhile, the death toll currently stands at 333.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 30,061

Ashanti Region - 11,169

Western Region - 3,095

Eastern Region - 2,624

Central Region - 2,108

Bono East Region - 788

Volta Region - 761

Western North Region - 665

Bono Region - 635

Northern Region - 566

Ahafo Region - 530

Upper East Region - 384

Oti Region - 244

Upper West Region - 91

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 22

