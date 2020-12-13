Ghana’s coronavirus active cases now 930, deaths 327

At least 89 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have been recorded in Ghana, taking the active cases to 930, the Ghana Health Service has reported.
In its latest update, the GHS said the national caseload is now 52,933.
The death toll has hit 327 following the passing of one person in the last few days.
At least 51,676 out of the over 52k cases have recovered and been discharged, the GHS reported.
Since Ghana opened its air borders in September, 384 cases have been recorded at the Kotoka International Airport out of which 159 have been discharged.
Eleven patients are in severe situation with four others being classified as severe. None of the active cases is on ventilator.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region – 29,018
Ashanti Region – 11,146
Western Region – 3,073
Eastern Region – 2,594
Central Region – 2,060
Bono East Region – 788
Volta Region – 713
Western North Region – 662
Bono Region – 619
Northern Region – 556
Ahafo Region – 530
Upper East Region – 372
Oti Region – 244
Upper West Region – 90
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region – 22
Source: Daily Mail GH
