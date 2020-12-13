2
Menu
News

Ghana’s coronavirus active cases now 930, deaths 327

Covid 199999 The death toll has hit 327 following the passing of one person in the last few days

Sun, 13 Dec 2020 Source: Daily Mail

At least 89 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have been recorded in Ghana, taking the active cases to 930, the Ghana Health Service has reported.

In its latest update, the GHS said the national caseload is now 52,933.

The death toll has hit 327 following the passing of one person in the last few days.

At least 51,676 out of the over 52k cases have recovered and been discharged, the GHS reported.

Since Ghana opened its air borders in September, 384 cases have been recorded at the Kotoka International Airport out of which 159 have been discharged.

Eleven patients are in severe situation with four others being classified as severe. None of the active cases is on ventilator.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region – 29,018

Ashanti Region – 11,146

Western Region – 3,073

Eastern Region – 2,594

Central Region – 2,060

Bono East Region – 788

Volta Region – 713

Western North Region – 662

Bono Region – 619

Northern Region – 556

Ahafo Region – 530

Upper East Region – 372

Oti Region – 244

Upper West Region – 90

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 22

Source: Daily Mail GH

Source: Daily Mail
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: