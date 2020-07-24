General News

Ghana’s coronavirus case count hits 31,057 with 8 more deaths

File photo

Latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on the country’s coronavirus situation shows that as of Friday, July 24, 2020, total case count is now 31, 057 after 691 new infections.

The update also indicates that eight more persons have died from the virus, bringing the total death toll to 161.



However, 27,801 persons have recovered from the virus.



Active cases, therefore, stands at 3,095.



Below is the latest regional breakdown of the situation in Ghana.

Greater Accra Region – 16,068



Ashanti Region – 7,267



Western Region – 2,467



Central Region – 1,328

Eastern Region – 1,214



Volta Region – 568



Bono Region – 421



Bono East Region – 413

Northern Region – 302



Western North Region – 298



Upper East Region – 282



Oti Region – 172

Ahafo Region – 116



Upper West Region – 75



Savannah Region – 57



North East Region – 9

