Ghana's coronavirus case count now 25,430

Ghana has recorded 178 new cases of the novel Coronavirus, taking the confirmed cases in the country to 25,430.
The latest figures were announced by the Ghana Health Service on their official website, this morning July 16, 2020.
21,511 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 have either recovered or discharged by the Ghana Health Service.
139 persons have unfortunately died. The current active cases is now at 3,780.
The GHS noted that, “a total of 178 new cases were reported on July 12, 2020. These are samples that were taken from the period 22 June to 10 July 2020… but reported from the lab on July 12,” the GHS said in its latest update.
Twenty-five persons are in severe condition, according to the GHS, while eight remain in a critical situation with four others on ventilators.
The Greater Accra Region still leads with 13,986 cases of COVID-19, whilst the Ashanti Region has 5,277 cases.
Find below the cumulative cases per Region
Greater Accra Region - 13,986
Ashanti Region - 5,277
Western Region - 2,190
Central Region - 1,131
Eastern Region - 962
Volta Region - 441
Upper East Region - 282
Northern Region - 271
Bono East Region - 206
Western North Region - 200
Oti Region - 138
Bono Region - 107
Ahafo Region - 103
Upper West Region - 70
Savannah Region - 57
North East Region - 9
