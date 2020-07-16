3
General News Thu, 16 Jul 2020

Click to read all about coronavirus →

Ghana's coronavirus case count now 25,430

Coronaviruse3r23.jpeg File photo

Listen to the Article

Ghana has recorded 178 new cases of the novel Coronavirus, taking the confirmed cases in the country to 25,430.

The latest figures were announced by the Ghana Health Service on their official website, this morning July 16, 2020.

21,511 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 have either recovered or discharged by the Ghana Health Service.

139 persons have unfortunately died. The current active cases is now at 3,780.

The GHS noted that, “a total of 178 new cases were reported on July 12, 2020. These are samples that were taken from the period 22 June to 10 July 2020… but reported from the lab on July 12,” the GHS said in its latest update.

Twenty-five persons are in severe condition, according to the GHS, while eight remain in a critical situation with four others on ventilators.

The Greater Accra Region still leads with 13,986 cases of COVID-19, whilst the Ashanti Region has 5,277 cases.

Find below the cumulative cases per Region

Greater Accra Region - 13,986

Ashanti Region - 5,277

Western Region - 2,190

Central Region - 1,131

Eastern Region - 962

Volta Region - 441

Upper East Region - 282

Northern Region - 271

Bono East Region - 206

Western North Region - 200

Oti Region - 138

Bono Region - 107

Ahafo Region - 103

Upper West Region - 70

Savannah Region - 57

North East Region - 9

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: