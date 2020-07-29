Ghana’s coronavirus case load now 34,406 after confirmation of 782 new infections

Click to read all about coronavirus →
The Ghana Health Service has said it has confirmed 782 new cases of Coronavirus in the country.
Information available on its website reads: “A total of 782 new cases were reported on July 26, 2020. These are samples that were taken from the period 23 June to 25 July 2020… but reported from the lab on July 26.”
The development means Ghana’s cumulative coronavirus cases are 34,406. While the death toll remains 168, the number of recoveries/discharge has increased to from 29,801 to 30,621, leaving the country with 3,617 active cases.
8 of the 3,617 are critical, 4 on ventilator while 25 are severe cases.
Below is the cumulative cases per region.
Greater Accra Region - 17,811
Ashanti Region - 8,548
Western Region - 2,570
Central Region - 1,362
Eastern Region - 1,244
Volta Region - 588
Bono East Region - 457
Bono Region - 431
Western North Region - 363
Northern Region - 309
Upper East Region - 282
Oti Region - 175
Ahafo Region - 121
Upper West Region - 79
Savannah Region - 57
North East Region - 9
