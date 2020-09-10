General News

Ghana’s coronavirus cases down to 125 from 176

The overall number of confirmed cases is 45,313

In less than 24 hours, Ghana has recorded a dip in the number of coronavirus cases from 176 in an update on September 9, 2020, to 125 in the latest update.

This shifts the number of active cases from previously recorded 863 to 842.



This was made known by the Ghana Health Service in its latest update on Thursday, September 9, 2020.



The number of Coronavirus related deaths also remained unchanged from previously recorded 283. So far, 44,188 infected persons have either fully recovered or been discharged.



Out of the number of active cases, six are in critical condition, three are on ventilators, and 16 in severe condition, according to the GHS update.



The overall number of confirmed cases is 45,313.

Regional breakdown below;



(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)



Greater Accra Region - 22,813



Ashanti Region - 10,909



Western Region - 2,963

Eastern Region - 2,388



Central Region - 1,904



Bono East Region - 777



Volta Region - 668



Western North Region - 638

Northern Region - 528



Ahafo Region - 524



Bono Region - 511



Upper East Region - 282



Oti Region - 237

Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 19

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.