General News Thu, 10 Sep 2020

Ghana’s coronavirus cases down to 125 from 176

Coronaviruse3r23.jpeg The overall number of confirmed cases is 45,313

In less than 24 hours, Ghana has recorded a dip in the number of coronavirus cases from 176 in an update on September 9, 2020, to 125 in the latest update.

This shifts the number of active cases from previously recorded 863 to 842.

This was made known by the Ghana Health Service in its latest update on Thursday, September 9, 2020.

The number of Coronavirus related deaths also remained unchanged from previously recorded 283. So far, 44,188 infected persons have either fully recovered or been discharged.

Out of the number of active cases, six are in critical condition, three are on ventilators, and 16 in severe condition, according to the GHS update.

The overall number of confirmed cases is 45,313.

Regional breakdown below;

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region - 22,813

Ashanti Region - 10,909

Western Region - 2,963

Eastern Region - 2,388

Central Region - 1,904

Bono East Region - 777

Volta Region - 668

Western North Region - 638

Northern Region - 528

Ahafo Region - 524

Bono Region - 511

Upper East Region - 282

Oti Region - 237

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19

