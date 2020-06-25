General News

Ghana's coronavirus cases now 15,473 with 11,431 recoveries

Ghana has recorded 460 new cases of Coronavirus bringing the total number to 15,473.

The number of cases is an increase since the last update on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.



The new cases were reported in 34 districts within nine regions of the country.



Recoveries have also surged with 352 persons having been discharged. Number now stands at 11,431.

The new cases was disclosed by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye at a press briefing organised by the Information Ministry on Thursday morning.



“Currently, as of today, we have recorded 15,473 cumulative cases from the first day the number of persons who have tested positive in the country. Out of this, 9,146 has come enhanced contact tracing. Either for now, we are looking at risk screening among others that is also part of the institutional data we are getting and some of the testing of contacts. 6,327 has also come from general surveillance which is for those who present symptoms which suggest that they may be positive. Of this 15,473, 11,433 have recovered and are home or at their workplaces.”



“Currently, we have about 22 people who are severe, six are critical, and 95 deaths. So the total active cases 3947,” he further added.

